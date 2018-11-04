BuzzFeed’s Privilege Quiz – We Took It So You Don’t Have To
BuzzFeed’s “How Privileged Are You?” quiz contains a variety of statements it uses to evaluate a person’s privileges. The user checks all the statements that apply, which range in topic from upbringing to a person’s treatment based on race and gender.
Daily Caller News Foundation reporters took the quiz to find out how privileged they were according to BuzzFeed’s standards. Check out our latest video where reporters take the quiz and find out who is least privileged. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
