Dan Crenshaw Calls On SNL To Donate $1 Million To Veteran’s Charity

Republican Texas congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw called on “Saturday Night Live” and Pete Davidson to donate $1 million to charity after Davidson cracked an insensitive joke about Crenshaw’s war injuries.

WATCH:

During this past Saturday night’s episode of SNL, Davidson made a joke about Crenshaw’s eye patch. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie,” the cast member said.

“Sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever,” Davidson added as the audience laughed.

Crenshaw, who completed three tours of duty in Afghanistan before losing his eye to an IED blast, issued a challenge to SNL and Davidson during a CNN interview on Monday morning. (RELATED: GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him For Losing An Eye In Afghanistan)

“I do not demand an apology. He probably should apologize, but I don’t want some hollow apology,” Crenshaw said. “I think what him and maybe the producers at SNL should do is pool their money together — let’s throw a figure out there, a million dollars — and let’s donate that to a series of veteran’s nonprofits.”

“There’s a lot of veterans that really need help, and frankly, this kind of thing is offensive to them. They feel laughed at,” Crenshaw added.

Crenshaw redeployed twice after losing his eye.

Follow Amber on Twitter