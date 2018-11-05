NFL Week 9 Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Your first name

Week 8 of the NFL is now one game away from being over.

Thursday and Sunday were filled with action, heartbreak and a clash of titans. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below:

Order has been restored and the NFC East is back to looking like the dumpster fire that it is:

Shout out to the Atlanta Falcons for keeping the Cowboys well in the conversation of the NFC East title. Time for Dallas to take care of their own business on Monday night. https://t.co/uE9as1ZxDr — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 5, 2018

Per the NFL, today was Matt Ryan’s 50th career game with 300+ passing yards. There’s only one other QB in NFL history who’s hit that mark in their first 11 seasons: Drew Brees. — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) November 5, 2018

Julio Jones has a TD!!!! THE WORLD MAKES SENSE AGAIN!!!! — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 4, 2018

The Lions are officially done:

Is Matt Patricia’s rookie season a failure or just a disappointment? https://t.co/MgS45LE1Mz via ⁦@freepsports⁩ — Jeff Seidel (@seideljeff) November 5, 2018

Perhaps Matt Patricia should have told his O-line to sit-up and respect their meetings this week… — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithWXYZ) November 5, 2018

Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford sacked 10 times in 24-9 loss to Vikings https://t.co/HWeDN5aUKM pic.twitter.com/xVCTYuSTok — 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) November 5, 2018

Le’Veon Bell who?

“We want volunteers, not hostages.” — Mike Tomlin on the Le’Veon Bell situation https://t.co/3tdwXhO2ZH pic.twitter.com/jGdjgCTnsa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 4, 2018

The comparison of James Conner to Le’Veon Bell should no longer be a conversation. The conversation should be the comparison of Conner to Gurley, Hunt, Elliott, Peterson, et al, as he’s been one of the best RBs in the league over the first half of the season. — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) November 5, 2018

#Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin earned his 50th regular-season win against AFC North division opponents, improving to 50-20-1 (23-12-1 on the road). — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) November 4, 2018

Mike Tomlin had all of us doubting him (myself included) after Week 4 loss to Ravens. Since then, Steelers are 4-0, and Tomlin is proving us wrong. Outcoached Harbaugh today left, right, and sideways. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 4, 2018

The Chiefs continue to be unstoppable:

The same people who put money on the Lakers this season put money on the Browns. — Alex Shoemaker (@alexdshoemaker) November 5, 2018

Sam Darnold may not be as hot as we originally thought:

#Jets⁠ ⁠ QB Sam Darnold had his worst performance of the season… but the fans & organization should still have faith in him. Growing pains were inevitable. Story: https://t.co/ouWYAi0mt8 pic.twitter.com/bB7ftK7OA2 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 5, 2018

QBs with 4+ INT and 4+ sacks in a game since 2014:

Sam Darnold vs. 2018 MIA

Jameis Winston vs. 2018 CIN

Blake Bortles vs. 2018 KC

Marcus Mariota vs. 2017 PIT

Andy Dalton vs. 2017 BAL

Carson Palmer vs. 2016 BUF

Russell Wilson vs. 2014 GB in NFC-CG (won)

Matt Cassel vs. 2014 NE — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) November 5, 2018

Dolphins vs. Jets: 118 plays, 0 offensive touchdowns, 15 punts, 10 penalties, 8 sacks, 4 interceptions and 1 Miami victory https://t.co/M8VdmmTuiN pic.twitter.com/dUzjuH1ifP — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 5, 2018

Yeah, that #Broncos tape was a hard watch. But I’m sure the #Jets–#Dolphins tape will perk me right up! — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 5, 2018

The Bears are … actually good?

It wasn’t a day for the Mitchell Trubisky rollercoaster, but rather a day for the Bears to watch the Bills beat themselves https://t.co/cZjzCMjgp5 pic.twitter.com/X85DjZwodR — Cian (@Cianaf) November 4, 2018

Lowest passer rating in the NFL this season, minimum 70 passes: 30.7 Nathan Peterman, Bills

56.0 Derek Anderson, Bills

61.8 Josh Allen, Bills

62.5 Sam Bradford, Cardinals (now on waivers) — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 5, 2018

The Buccaneers got embarrassed by Cam Newton & Co:

Eric Reid getting the first INT of the day pic.twitter.com/SwHMqnQdTs — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 4, 2018

As @Panthers would tweet, your QB could never … pic.twitter.com/RM4LcZYTEw — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 4, 2018

The Panthers have officially scored the most points in a first half in franchise history! The most points they have scored in a game is 52 back in 2002. #KeepPounding — News 1110/99.3 WBT (@wbtradio) November 4, 2018

the panthers look like The Team Nobody Wants To Play™ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 4, 2018

The Chargers have quietly won five games in a row now:

Chargers become first AFC team to win in Seattle since 2011 https://t.co/4OFQWpSSZj — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) November 5, 2018

The Seahawks finished without a takeaway Sunday for the first time this season. Their defense rebounded nicely in holding the Chargers to only six points and five yards per play after a brutal first half. But as Pete Carroll said, “We didn’t get a turnover. We needed to do it.” — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 5, 2018

The Texans are looking better and better:

Demaryius Thomas, Texans leave Broncos behind: “We like to win over here”https://t.co/Ph41OJ2P7q pic.twitter.com/x2sg9NlSoq — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 5, 2018

The Texans have won SIX games in a row. That’s wild shit son. We were 0-3. Now we’re 6-3. The bar is 9-7 we only have to win three more games! — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) November 5, 2018

The Saints look incredible, but more importantly, they broke the Rams’ undefeated streak:

Down in South Florida, it’s . NFL’s last unbeaten team this season has lost. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2018

The Saints beat the Rams, 45-35. They’re 7-1 and, for now, the best team in the NFC. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) November 5, 2018

Each team had almost 500 yards of offense. But Brees offense went 9-14 on 3rd/4th down while Goff’s was just 3-10. Brees: 5-5 in red zone. Goff: 3-5. 45-35, Saints. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 5, 2018

So that’s what it takes to beat the Rams, just drop a 45 point bomb on them and make almost zero mistakes. Got it. — Myke (@MikeWehner) November 5, 2018

Brady vs. Rodgers was so much more than a typical “Sunday Night” game:

He’s been so good, for so long, it’s hard to appreciate how great Brady is on a week to week basis https://t.co/bLUyBH3Its — Steve O’Rourke (@steveohrourke) November 5, 2018

Tom Brady had a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the 4th quarter of Sunday Night’s win over Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 5, 2018

4th Quarter Stats: Rodgers: 2/7, 15 pass yards, 0 TD, 39.6 passer rating Brady: 6/6, 104 pass yards, 1 TD, 158.3 passer rating — DRAFT (@PlayDraft) November 5, 2018

Tonight, the Titans match up against the Cowboys tonight to round out Week 9.

