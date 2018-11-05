Trump Says He’s Not Ditching Pocahontas Nickname For Warren

President Donald Trump pledged Monday not to give up his derisive nickname for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she produced DNA test results showing a far distant relative of Native American descent.

“That name is too good to give up,” Trump declared. The president made a similar remark at a Sunday campaign rally saying, “I can’t call her Pocahontas anymore because she has no Indian blood … I have more Indian blood than she does and I have none.”

Trump’s comments came during a campaign stop in Ohio while railing against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, a close associate of Warren.

Warren has long claimed to have Native American ancestry based upon familial lore, even going so far as to submit recipes to a cookbook dedicated to Native American cuisine. Harvard Law School featured her as a “minority” professor in the 1990s based on her self-listing in a directory as a Native American.

Warren’s test results released in October showed she is somewhere between 1/64 to 1/1024 Native American.