Colin Allred Unseats Pete Sessions In Texas

Democratic candidate Colin Allred defeated Republican Rep. Pete Sessions on Tuesday to unseat the long-time incumbent in Texas’ 32nd Congressional District.

In what was considered one of the nation’s toughest races, the former professional football player edged out a victory over Sessions.

Sessions, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, has easily won re-election in each of his races since he was first elected in 2003. However, as the Dallas area’s demographics have diversified in recent years, the GOP has begun to lose its stronghold. (RELATED: Governor Greg Abbott Sends Invitation To Nancy Pelosi — All Expenses Paid Trip To Texas)

After Allred played linebacker for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, he attended law school at the University of California, Berkeley. He subsequently worked as an attorney at Perkins Coie, a law firm that garnered national attention after it was hired as counsel to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Allred also worked in the White House for former President Barack Obama and the U.S. attorney’s office.

In addition to the support by a GOP super PAC, multiple prominent Republicans have been campaigning on Sessions’ behalf. Former President George W. Bush headlined a fundraiser in September, while House Speaker Paul Ryan joined Sessions on the campaign trail. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also endorsed the Texas congressman.

Accordingly, Allred has received support from major Democratic players. Obama endorsed him in August and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick stumped with him. A Democratic super PAC also contributed over $2 million to the Democratic hopeful.

