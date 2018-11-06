This NFL Team Might Be Signing Former Dallas Cowboys Star Dez Bryant

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in Dez Bryant for a workout Tuesday.

According to Jane Slater, the former Dallas Cowboys star will be one of three receivers that will be evaluated for a potential roster spot.

Bryant has been looking for a new team ever since the Cowboys released him. It looked like the Cleveland Browns were going to pull the trigger on adding him, but it never happened. (RELATED: Former Dallas Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Reveals When He Will Likely Play Again)

In hindsight, that’s probably a blessing for Bryant. The Browns are trash right now, but the Saints are actually a very competitive squad. He’d obviously prefer playing for the latter.

Plus, only about half the season is left. This could be a dream situation for Bryant. He could sign a short term deal, play well and then hit the free agency market to score one final large payday.

Again, this could turn out to be a much better situation than rotting away on the Browns. He looks like he’s in solid shape and I’m sure he has something left in the tank. We’ll just have to wait and see what the Saints decide to do.

