Joe Scarborough Uses Beatitudes To Shame Evangelicals For Supporting Trump Then Says He’s ‘Not Preaching’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough used the Beatitudes to shame evangelical Christians for supporting President Donald Trump, on “Morning Joe” Tuesday, then backpedaled and said he wasn’t “preaching.”

“And evangelicals, I mean, have they read the Beatitudes lately?” Scarborough asked. “And I’m serious, one by one by one, have they read the story of the good Samaritan? Have they gone to Matthew 25? Again, I’m not preaching here. This is basic stuff.” (RELATED: Scarborough Asked If Trump Knew How To Read Then Trump Whipped Out A Bible)

“This is like saying George Washington was the first president of the United States instead of the 37th,” he continued. “This is basic stuff for anybody that’s ever opened a Bible.”

Scarborough said Trump’s behavior has clashed with the lessons of the Bible.

WATCH:

“Donald Trump’s words and actions and the way he has treated other people has been the antithesis of that,” Scarborough said. “Still, you vote for whoever you want to vote for, but please, please, understand exactly what you’re voting for.”

Co-host Willie Geist also chimed in and said Trump is treating the entire political process like a game.

“By the way, to him, it’s a game. It’s a cynical game,” Geist said, adding:

“He said yesterday his one regret in the first two years was his tone. He basically shrugged his shoulders and said I know a lot of the stuff I say is awful, but it’s working. Remember when he said I have no regrets? Well it got him elected president.”

