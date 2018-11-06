Mike Braun Takes Concession Call From Joe Donnelly In Hallway

Anders Hagstrom | Justice Reporter

In a major win for Senate Republicans, businessman Mike Braun defeated Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, and Braun took a concession call from his opponent shortly after.

Forecasters were unclear of what would happen in such a tight race. Braun defeated Donnelly, the incumbent, Thursday evening, according to Reuters and CBS News. Donnelly called Braun to concede, Fox News’s John Roberts tweeted.

Donnelly was ahead of Braun by 1.3 percentage points leading up the election, according to the Real Clear Politics average of recent surveys. President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the state during the 2016 election, and the state’s former governor is the vice president of the United States.

