South Carolina’s Football Coach Makes It Clear He Has No Time For Elections

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has no time for silly elections in this country.

Muschamp was asked Tuesday if he had talked about voting with his players and didn’t answer. When asked if he knew there was an election, he responded with, “I do now. I’m getting ready for Florida.”

Me to Will Muschamp: “How have you addressed voting with your team?”

Muschamp: No response

Me: “You know there’s an election today?”

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to a football guy through-and-through. You think Muschamp has time to worry about who controls the House of Representatives? Hell no. He’s too busy trying to figure out how to score on the Gators defense. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

How dare a reporter even have the stones on them to bring up an election with games still yet to be played. Any coach that takes time off for any reason, including democracy, should be suspended. Every second not spent preparing is a second wasted.

Last time I checked, politicians don’t decide winners and losers on the gridiron. That’s reserved for the players and coaches. Sorry if this is news to all of you, but it’s true.

Judging from this quote, you might want to take South Carolina by about a billion here. They’re not losing if their coach isn’t even taking time off to vote.

