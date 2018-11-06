One College Football Team Is The Overwhelming Favorite To Win The Title In The Latest Odds

David Hookstead | Reporter

Alabama’s odds of winning the college football national title are through the roof.

The latest odds, according to OddsShark, are below:

  • Alabama -200
  • Clemson +300
  • Notre Dame +700
  • Georgia +1000
  • Michigan/Oklahoma +1200
  • Ohio State +1400
  • Washington State/WVU +4000
  • UCF +5000
To put this in perspective for everybody, oddsmakers have their chances just under 67 percent. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody. I don’t know how anybody could think they’re not an outstanding team after they destroyed LSU. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

 

I love taking Clemson here at +300. That gives them odds of 25 percent, which is a bargain. Listen up, folks.

Dabo Swinney’s squad isn’t losing prior to the playoff. It’s just not going to happen. Anybody who thinks it will is a moron of epic proportions. They might not even have a game within 20 points.

The Clemson Tigers are that good, and Trevor Lawrence is balling right now.

 

We’re strapping up for the final leg of the regular season before the real showdowns begin. It’s going to be one hell of a great time!

