A Mob Showed Up Outside Tucker Carlson’s House And Ordered Him To ‘Leave Town’

A left-wing mob showed up outside Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s house Wednesday evening, posted pictures of his address online and demanded that he flee the city of Washington, D.C.

Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller and host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was at the Fox News studio when the angry crowd showed up outside of his house.

At least one of the protesters went all the way up to Carlson’s front door, where they left a sign with his family’s home address written on it and rang his doorbell.

Video of the group, “Smash Racism DC,” shows one of the mob’s ringleaders leading the crowd in chants of “racist scumbag, leave town!” and “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

BREAKING. Activists ring doorbell, hold protest at the Washington DC area home of @TuckerCarlson, racist, sexist, bigoted FOX News personality. So far no one has opened the door. “Tucker Carlson, we will fight!

We know where you sleep at night!”#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/A3S3c6croi — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 7, 2018

“Racist scumbag, leave town!” Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/QlNVKS4oxN — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 7, 2018

“No borders! No walls! No USA at all!” the protesters chanted in another video.

“No borders! No walls! No USA at all!” This is what we think of your racist rhetoric and fearmongering toward immigrants, @TuckerCarlson.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/2KHHPzQGkx — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 8, 2018

The group posted a picture of the sign with the Carlson family’s address on it to Twitter. (RELATED: GOP Office Set On Fire Less Than Two Days After Opening)

“Tucker Carlson, you cannot hide from the people you hurt with your rhetoric, your lies, and your hate,” the group wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag “#KnockKnockTucker.”

Twitter removed the tweet with Carlson’s address after an inquiry from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

NBC’s Megyn Kelly denounced the mob tactics towards Carlson.

“This has to stop. Who are we? What are we becoming? @TuckerCarlson is tough & can handle a lot, but he does not deserve this,” Kelly, a former Fox News host, wrote on Twitter.

“His family does not deserve this. It’s stomach-turning,” Kelly added.

This has to stop. Who are we? What are we becoming? @TuckerCarlson is tough & can handle a lot, but he does not deserve this. His family does not deserve this. It’s stomach-turning. https://t.co/5vOmriGKkV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2018

“Smash Racism DC” previously chased Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

The group later posted a message warning Cruz that he’s “not safe.”

