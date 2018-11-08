Fox News CEO, President Slam ‘Reprehensible’ Antifa Mob Targeting Tucker Carlson’s House

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace denounced a left-wing mob that showed up outside Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s house and tried to intimidate him into fleeing Washington, D.C. (RELATED: DC Police Investigating Mob’s Protest At Tucker Carlson’s House As ‘Suspected Hate Crime’)

“The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible. The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable,” Scott and Wallace said in a statement released to The Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

“We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground,” the Fox New executives added. (RELATED: A Mob Showed Up Outside Tucker Carlson’s House And Ordered Him To ‘Leave Town’)

Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller, was at the Fox News studio when the belligerent mob showed up at his family’s residence, posted pictures of his address online and ordered him to “leave town.”

His wife, Susie Carlson, was home alone and called police after members of the mob began banging on the front door. The couple have four children.

The group “Smash Racism DC” posted video footage to Twitter showing one of the mob’s ringleaders leading the crowd in chants of “racist scumbag, leave town!” and “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

“No borders! No walls! No USA at all!” the left-wing protesters chanted in another video posted to Twitter.

The group also posted a picture of the sign with the Carlson family’s address on it to Twitter. (RELATED: GOP Office Set On Fire Less Than Two Days After Opening)

“Tucker Carlson, you cannot hide from the people you hurt with your rhetoric, your lies, and your hate,” the group wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag “#KnockKnockTucker.”

Twitter later deleted the group’s tweets and suspended their account after an inquiry from TheDCNF.

“Smash Racism DC” previously chased Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

The group later posted a message warning Cruz that he’s “not safe.”

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson

