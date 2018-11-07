Republican Phil Scott Runs Away With Vermont Governor’s Race

Vermont incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott beat his Democratic opponent Christine Hallquist by a wide margin Wednesday, after the polls confirmed a victory for the GOP gubernatorial candidate.

Scott beat Hallquist 57.1 percent to 38.5 percent, according to CNN Politics. Pollsters expected the race to be a bit tighter, and many in the media projected a “blue wave” that might help elect Hallquist, America’s first transgender person to run for a major political office.

Scott was one of the nation’s most popular governors with a 65 percent approval rating in 2018’s first quarter, but that rating nose-dived to a meager 5 percent in the second quarter after he signed a number of policies doubling down on gun control. The measures included expanded background checks, a ban on bump stocks, and increasing the legal age for gun purchasers to 21.

Hallquist, the former CEO of Vermont Electric Co-Operative, is biologically male but identifies as a female. His gender identity became a focal point in the gubernatorial campaign for many liberal voters who hoped to elect a greater number of minorities at the midterms. (RELATED: Vermont Nominates First Transgender Gubernatorial Candidate For Major Party)

Hallquist ran largely on a platform addressing climate change and rural development. He also advocated for universal internet.

Hallquist criticized capitalism ahead of the midterms and said in mid-August that he wasn’t sure what socialism is.

Vermont allows same-day registration, giving undecided and last-minute residents the ability to participate in the midterm elections.

