Tucker Carlson Praises Jeff Sessions For Work As Attorney General

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night defended now-former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the things he was able to accomplish during his time leading the Department of Justice.

Trump requested and accepted Sessions’ resignation. The president publicly announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States,” he tweeted. “He will serve our Country well. We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

“When the president took office, he gave up an essentially lifetime post representing Alabama to help fulfill Trump’s mission. Sadly, the country was going another way. Within about five minutes of the 2016 election, Democrats decided it was not about immigration or an abandoned middle-class, it was instead, you’ll remember, about ‘Russia!’ And the conspiracy between Vladimir Putin and Trump,” Carlson said.

“Now, Republicans said they didn’t believe that story, and yet for some reason, many of them allowed Democrats to reframe the entire political debate in the country and make Russia the single biggest issue in American politics. But Jeff Sessions did not fall for that,” he added. “He never let himself get distracted from the mission at hand. Everyone else obsessed over dossiers and FISA warrants, Sessions worried about the mission he was hired to do.” (RELATED: Rep. Trey Gowdy Rips Chuck Schumer For Sessions/Whitaker Comments)

“He introduced a zero-tolerance approach to immigration prosecution. He treated illegal entry into the United States as a crime, because it is a crime. His DOJ issued new opinions and to restrict the exploitation of asylum laws in this country. He fought to strip federal funding of sanctuary cities,” Carlson continued. “Courts ruled against him, but he did everything he could to get those things done. His department accelerated the hiring of immigration judges, didn’t get a lot of attention, but it’s a big deal.”

