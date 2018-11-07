Dead Republican Pimp Wins Nevada State Election By A Landslide — Here’s What Happens To His Seat

The Nevada electorate just put a dead pimp in their State Assembly — so what happens to his seat?

Dennis Hof, owner of several legal brothels and gentlemen’s clubs across the state, was found dead at his famed Bunny Ranch in October after ringing his 72nd birthday.

Hof — who beat three-term Republican incumbent James Oscarson by seven percentage points back in June, was said to have ridden the Trump train into a primary victory. (RELATED: Nevada Legislature Candidate And Pimp Dennis Hof Found Dead At His Brothel At 72)

Unsurprisingly, his untimely death complicated his district’s political climate. Since he died so close to the 2018 Midterm Elections, Hof’s name had to remain on the ballot, per Nevada voting rules.

Therefore, on Election Day, voters in Nevada’s Assembly District 36 were notified that Hof was deceased but still up for election.

Here’s the polling notice in Pahrump today informing voters that GOP Assembly candidate Dennis Hof is deceased but still appears on the ballot. If Hof wins, county commissions from the 3 counties that the district covers will appoint a replacement from the same party #nvleg pic.twitter.com/p8mjPBIwzz — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) November 6, 2018

And it just so happens that the voters of Assembly District 36 voted Hof in by a nearly 70-percent landslide. The district is so red that voters would rather have an actual dead pimp represent them than a Democrat.

So, what happens to his seat?

According to NBC News, county officials are now in charge of appointing somebody to his seat. The appointee will have to 1) come from his district and 2) have to be a Republican in order to carry out his two-year term, but other than that, there are really no rules.

There is truly no other place in the world like Nevada.

