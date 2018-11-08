Kanye West Just Accidentally Leaked A Private Photo Of Kim Kardashian Online — See It Here

Your first name

Kanye West may be in the dog house.

That’s because the rapper, 41, accidentally leaked a photo of his wife, Kim Kardashian, to social media Wednesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Finds An Unlikely Ally In His Fight Against The 13th Amendment)

It happened on Twitter, where the rap superstar, who has over 28 million followers on the platform, tweeted a religious quote along with a little something extra.

Here’s the quote he tweeted, then deleted:

Kanye West tweets religious quote but accidentally includes photo of Kim Kardashian in her underwear. (See photo) https://t.co/QWMDoXumSd pic.twitter.com/l9OrjuBZTL — capacity nigeria news (@CapacityNews) November 7, 2018

But below the photo was a preview of his camera roll, which featured a private photo of his wife.

Kanye West mistakenly shares underwear photo of Kim Kardashian – https://t.co/JOBmwnbg0H pic.twitter.com/etQ7JSbyxu — MC GIST (@GistMore_) November 8, 2018

Kanye has since deleted the tweet, but not before dozens of eagle-eyed followers noticed his mistake.

And while we’re not exactly strangers to seeing Kim in revealing situations, The Daily Mail points out that she has total control over what gets published and what doesn’t.

We’re guessing she’s probably not thrilled with Kanye tonight.

