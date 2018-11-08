Khloe Kardashian Is Borderline Unrecognizable Six Months After Giving Birth [PHOTOS]

Your first name

Khloe Kardashian may have only given birth six months ago, but the reality star looks great.

Her recent Instagram posts have indicated that Kardashian has been working hard to get back in shape since giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April. (RELATED: Here’s What Khloe Kardashian Looks Like After Giving Birth)

Kardashian, 34, showed off her hard work at a recent photoshoot in Bali, Indonesia. She posed in a small black shirt and a bikini with the caption, “‘I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous’ one of my favorite quotes…PS Hrush is a bomb photographer.”

Kardashian has been flaunting her new body in other recent Instagram photos, too.

Despite her complicated relationship with the father of True, NBA player Tristan Thompson, we’re just glad to see Khloe’s feeling and looking good.

