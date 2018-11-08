Khloe Kardashian Is Borderline Unrecognizable Six Months After Giving Birth [PHOTOS]
Khloe Kardashian may have only given birth six months ago, but the reality star looks great.
Her recent Instagram posts have indicated that Kardashian has been working hard to get back in shape since giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April. (RELATED: Here’s What Khloe Kardashian Looks Like After Giving Birth)
Kardashian, 34, showed off her hard work at a recent photoshoot in Bali, Indonesia. She posed in a small black shirt and a bikini with the caption, “‘I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous’ one of my favorite quotes…PS Hrush is a bomb photographer.”
View this post on Instagram
“I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous” one of my favorite quotes PS Hrush is a bomb photographer
Kardashian has been flaunting her new body in other recent Instagram photos, too.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday my sweet Kenny! I love you for who you are and couldn’t imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren’t as lucky as us – not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister!
Despite her complicated relationship with the father of True, NBA player Tristan Thompson, we’re just glad to see Khloe’s feeling and looking good.