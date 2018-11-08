Sidney Crosby Scores Majestic Goal. The Video Is Borderline Erotic For Hockey Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was back to being a beast Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals.

Now, as a Caps fan for the past few years, I never like to see the boys get sniped at by Crosby. However, sometimes you just have to admit a badass goal when you see one.

Crosby put the puck on a frozen rope and somehow was able to find the only opening in the whole net. Saying he sniped this one might be an understatement. He delivered it with the precision of a cruise missile hitting Assad’s airfields. Watch the mind-blowing goal below. (RELATED: This Incredible Sidney Crosby Goal Is Pure Hockey Porn [VIDEO])

Sidney Crosby hasn’t lost his edge pic.twitter.com/nVKAHCrwYv — Take Your Base Sports (@takeyourbasepod) November 8, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, it really doesn’t get much better than that. Again, I’m not a Crosby fan at all. I think he’s a bit unbearable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidney Crosby Foundation (@87foundation) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

However, that goal was simply incredible. There’s no other way to put it. Now, we can all go back to hating him like we’re supposed to do in a righteous and fair world.

