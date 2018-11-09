Kansas State University Student Allegedly Wrote Hoax Racist Note: Police

A Kansas State University student allegedly wrote a fake racist note and put it on his apartment door.

The note was originally posted to Twitter by user @WhoisBrodrick on Monday and said, “Beware NIGGERS Live Here!!! Knock at your own risk.”

“It’s 2018 and this was posted on my apartment door,” the Twitter post said. “This is still happening here at @KState so if isn’t as evident as it already was everyone needs to get out and vote I refuse to let this blatant racism stop me from moving onward and upward.”

Police were called Monday evening, according to KSPD’s crime log, obtained by The Wichita Eagle.

“Upon questioning, the person who reported the incident admitted to creating and posting the note to their own door,” the K-State Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The note’s poster was allegedly Brodrick Burse, The Collegian reported Tuesday.

There is a student under the same name studying mass communications at Kansas State, according to the university’s website.

“Disciplinary course of action can range from a finding of no violation to dismissal from the university,” Jeff Morris, vice president for communications and marketing at Kansas State, told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an email. “There may be a reprimand or required educational programs. Suspensions may range from temporary time periods to exclusion from the university. All to be determined by due process procedures outlined in the Student Governing Association bylaws.”

The note came prior to Kansas’s midterm elections held Tuesday. The university is in Riley county, which voted in favor of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly over Republican Kris Kobach, according to Politico.

This is not the first time a hoax racism claim was made near the university. (RELATED: ‘I Did Write It’: Waiter Admits Faking Viral Racist Note On Receipt)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) looked into a case in 2017 where a car had “Go Home Nigger Boy” and “Whites Only” written in yellow paint across the car’s back windshield. Dauntarius Williams later said he added the graffiti to his own car. Williams claimed to be a Kansas State student, but the university did not find the person in their records, The Eagle reported.

TheDCNF attempted to reach Burse over email for comment, but did not receive a response.

