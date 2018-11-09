Read The Scathing Letter A 7-Year-Old Cowboys Fan Sent To Jerry Jones

A seven-year-old boy sent a hand-written letter to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week, and it doesn’t seem like he’s too happy.

Rylan Wood, a second grader from Mansfield, Texas, wrote the outspoken NFL owner a strongly worded, one-page letter and got straight to the point: the 3–5 Cowboys stink and they better get their act together soon, or else. (RELATED: Jerry Jones Doesn’t Seem Too Pleased About The Cowboys’ Recent Performance)

The letter reads, in full:

Dear Mr. Jones, My name is Rylan Wood. I am a 7-year-old 2nd grade student in Mansfield, Texas. My family has been Dallas Cowboys fans since the team was started. I have a lot of Cowboy gear and I have met ‘Zeke, Taco, Jason Witten and two other players who play on other teams. You have made my mom very mad because WE SUCK! Every game day she is yelling at the TV and turns off the game. We are wanting to believe in the boys but its hard. I hope ‘Coach Garrett’ is clapping if this letter gets to you. See what happens when Dez X is gone?? The cheerleaders are better than the team this year. I do not want to hurt your feelings. Thank You, Ryan

Here’s a photo of the original letter, which has since gone viral:

7-year-old Cowboys fan Rylan Wood pens a letter to Jerry Jones & his mom Kayla Jimenez shared it to social media. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/z6xfZg7kQr — B&E (@BuckyandErin) November 8, 2018

I think we can all agree that the best part of this letter is the fact that Ryan puts Coach Garrett’s name in quotes. Because, let’s be honest, Coach Garrett hasn’t been doing a whole lot of coaching lately.

It’s also pretty nice that Ryan acknowledged that he does not want to hurt Jerry Jones’ feelings. He doesn’t apologize, but he’s at least aware that some of the things he’s saying might sting a little. That’s a nice touch.

I think this letter is the exact wakeup call the Cowboys need right now. If they can’t get it together after this, they may never stand a chance. And that’s just the cold, hard truth.

