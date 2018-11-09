Celebrate Miranda Lambert’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, November 10, is Miranda Lambert’s birthday.

The Grammy-winning country music singer and songwriter turns 35 years old today and has packed in a major career in the entertainment industry.

Lambert got her start in the county music scene at just 16 years old. She moved from Texas to Nashville, TN to kickstart her singing career, and hit a breakthrough with the release of her hit album “Kerosene,” released in 2004. She then went on tour with other stars like Keith Urban and George Strait.

She then went on to release hit after hit, including “Only Prettier,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “The House That Built Me.”

Lambert is also a member of the girl group The Pistol Annies, which was featured on Blake Shelton’s hit track “Boys Round Here.”

Speaking of Blake Shelton … Miranda Lambert was married to the country star for four years before splitting. She’s now quietly dating R&B singer Anderson East.

Miranda Lambert isn’t only popular in the music industry. She’s popular on Instagram too. Check out some of her best photos below.