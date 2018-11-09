Save 60 Percent On This Wireless All-in-One Printer

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new printer, now’s the time. In anticipation of Black Friday, Best Buy has reduced the price of this HP DeskJet 2624 Wireless All-in-One Printer from $49.99 to only $19.99, and shipping is free. With an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from more than 900 customers, this one’s a safe bet for all your printing needs.

HP – DeskJet 2624 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Printer on sale for $19.99

This printer allows you to print from mobile devices or computers wirelessly and copy and scan documents. This versatile printer also has a small footprint, making it perfect for a home office. It prints up to 7.5 pages per minute. And with its WiFi connectivity, it can order new ink for delivery to your door. Don’t miss this deep discount on a new printer – order now while supplies last!

