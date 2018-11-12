Celebrate Anne Hathaway’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Anne Hathaway’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 36-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, the "Bride Wars" star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 1999 when she landed a part on a short lived TV series called "Get Real."

The opportunity led to the role she's probably best known for in the 2001 Disney classic "The Princess Diaries" as Mia Thermopolis. She acted alongside legendary actress Julie Andrews, and then once more in 2004 in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

The new twist on a Cinderella classic not only made her a household name, but helped make her a worldwide celebrity.

During her career, she appeared on the big screen dozens of times in movies like "The Devil Wears Prada" in 2006 alongside Meryl Streep, the sci-fi thriller "Interstellar" in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and more recently the 2018 remake on the great heist movie "Oceans 8" with co-stars Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

Here’s to hoping the next year is just as great as the last ones. Happy Birthday, Anne!