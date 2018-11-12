Kendall Jenner Wears A Surgical Mask At Kanye’s Concert

Your first name

Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a mask at one of Kanye West’s concerts over the weekend, and people had questions.

Jenner attended the rapper’s concert at Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday. (RELATED: Kanye West Finds Extremely Unlikely Ally In His Fight Against The 13th Amendment)

Kendall Jenner, 22, had quite the busy stretch of days over the past week. She modeled in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Friday and has watched the California wildfires inch closer to her family’s homes in Calabasas, California.

View this post on Instagram thank you @revolve for honoring me with Icon of the Year #REVOLVEawards A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 10, 2018 at 11:19am PST

View this post on Instagram always an honor @victoriassecret A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 9, 2018 at 3:32pm PST

And on Sunday, Kendall raised many eyebrows when she was seen wearing a surgical mask at Kanye’s concert, reportedly because of the poor air conditions and breathing quality caused by the wildfires.

Kendall was seen with sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. None of them were wearing masks at the concert but Khloe wore one earlier this weekend while driving around the Calabasas neighborhood to assess property damage.

Khloe Kardashian places mask over her face to shop for firefighters during raging… https://t.co/Fk1bG9euF7 pic.twitter.com/YNMGiYpj80 — Zesty Celebrity News (@zesty_celebrity) November 11, 2018

Kim and Kanye were recently forced to evacuate their own $60 million Hidden Hills mansion due to the wildfires.

