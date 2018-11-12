New Orleans Saints Sign Another Star Wide Receiver. What Impact Will He Have?

The New Orleans Saints signed Brandon Marshall on Monday.

According to Adam Schefter, Marshall’s deal will be for the rest of the year, and this will likely be his first time to ever make the playoffs.

Veteran WR Brandon Marshall is signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, per source. In his 13-year NFL career, Marshall never has played in a playoff game; his chance now awaits. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

I think just about everybody saw this coming after Dez Bryant was signed and then went down with a season ending injury. Marshall was obviously the best option available.

Now, the question quickly becomes whether or not Marshall has enough left in the tank to contribute anything to the team. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

If he does, then Brees has found another weapon for him to throw to in the back end of the season and into the playoffs. The Saints have so much talent on the field, and the former Bears star will only make things better for everybody if he gets utilized correctly.

If there’s one thing I know for sure right now, it’s that I wouldn’t feel comfortable betting against the Saints. They just have way too many upsides and players capable of going off all over the field.

Drew Brees might be ready to put up some monster numbers down the stretch.

