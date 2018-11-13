America’s Got Talent Finalist: ‘My Pro-Trump Views Got Me Fired From Billy Gibbons’ Tour’

WATCH:

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Benton Blount claims he was kicked off of ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons’ music tour over a pro-Trump post.

He posted a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat with Chick-fil-A food while wearing an “I voted sticker” on Election Day.

I was just banned on @facebook for 24 for posting this picture. No bias on social media at all. pic.twitter.com/fPd05IoG6m — Benton Blount (@bentonblount) November 6, 2018



Shortly after he posted the image, he says he received a phone call from his manager letting him know he had been disinvited from the rest of the music tour. He already has completed four out of seven shows.

Blount also claims he was temporarily banned on Facebook over the same post.

The Daily Caller reached out to Facebook for comment, and we have yet to hear back from them.

WHNS-TV reported that Gibbons’ spokesman said that Blount was “disinvited to continue the tour because of a creative decision.”

___________________________________________________________________

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men, and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other great videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea