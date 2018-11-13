The Rams Area Doing An Awesome Tribute To First Responders For Monday’s Upcoming Game

Southern California has been in the news quite a bit this week, and the Los Angeles Rams are doing their part to improve the less-than-positive news cycle.

According to ESPN’s Los Angeles Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry, the Rams will provide thousands of free tickets to first responders in the area to thank them for their hard work over the past few days in California. Those affected by the tragedy will also be offered free admission to the game. (RELATED: Here’s The Awesome Way Rams Players Are Helping Out Wildfire Victims)

“The Rams will be providing thousands of complimentary tickets to Monday night’s game — now at the Coliseum — to first responders and those affected by the communities recent tragedies,” Thiry tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams will be providing thousands of complimentary tickets to Monday night’s game – now at the Coliseum – to first responders and those affected by the communities recent tragedies. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 13, 2018

California has had a rough go of it over the past two weeks. Ian David Long killed 12 people on November 7 at the Borderline Bar And Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, outside of Los Angeles. Since then, tens of thousands of acres in the suburban LA area have burned due to rampant wildfires. At least 42 people have been killed, and the death toll continues to rise.

This isn’t the first instance the Rams have volunteered to help local victims of unthinkable tragedies. Yesterday, we reported the Rams captains would be auctioning off their jerseys to benefit victims of the California wildfires.

The Rams play the Kansas City Chiefs at the Coliseum on Monday night at 8:15 p.m local time.

