EXCLUSIVE: Sinema Says She’ll Work With Republicans On Border Wall

Democratic Arizona Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema said she would be willing to work with Republicans on the border wall Wednesday afternoon.

In a conversation with The Daily Caller News Foundation, Sinema was asked if she would be willing to work with the GOP on issues such as the border wall.

Sinema told TheDCNF she would be willing to work with Republicans on “everything.”

“I’ll work with anyone on anything,” she said, in response to a question that asked specifically if she’d work with Republicans on the border wall.

Before the conversation with TheDCNF, Sinema was heard talking to someone in the hallway of the U.S. Capitol, saying, “I just want to get away from the press.”

When TheDCNF reporter told Sinema he was with the press, she responded by saying, “Oh, I’m trying to get away from you.” (RELATED: Kyrsten Sinema Defeats Martha McSally In Arizona Senate Race)

Sinema defeated Republican Arizona Rep. Martha McSally in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

