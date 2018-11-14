Watch The Preview For The Electric New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode

There’s a great new “SEAL Team” episode Wednesday night on CBS, and looks like it will be great.

For those who might not be up to date, Bravo Team is down in Mexico fighting off the cartels. That’s what badass action is all about.

Now, in the second episode of the storyline, Jason and the boys are looking to rain down hell on the Mexican drug lords. If that doesn’t give you a shot of adrenaline to the heart, then I don’t know what will. Watch the great preview below.

I can’t believe just how great this season has been for “SEAL Team” and all the fans. It’s been an emotional roller coaster all over the place. (RELATED: One Of The Best Military Shows Ever Made Returns Tonight. Here’s What You Need To Know)

Now, we’re about to have some major gun battles south of the border. Sign me up immediately! I can’t wait to watch the SEAL team blow away the bad guys.

View this post on Instagram

Tune in tonight on CBS. We all know it’s going to be great.

