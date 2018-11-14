Shorten Your Egg Cooking Time With This Deal

How much time do you spend cooking eggs every day? What kind of eggs do you prefer? Hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs or scrambled eggs? This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can do it all. Not only can it help you make deviled eggs, eggs Benedict, and egg salad, but it can even assist in omelet preparation.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled Eggs, Poached Eggs, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets with Auto Shut Off Feature on sale for $14.99

This kitchen appliance is designed for large families and those who have busy schedules. It can make 6 hard, medium and soft boiled eggs at a time. It can also poach up to 2 eggs at the same time. You can set the timer and do not need to worry about overcooking because of its auto-shutoff function. The buzzer will alert you when the eggs are ready. The package includes a poaching tray, measuring cup, omelette tray and 6-egg boiling tray, plus a recipe book and recipe database access. You can enjoy nearly any type of egg preparation as you want and without a mess.

Start your healthy living today with this egg cooker. It only weights one pound and fits easily in a small kitchen or college dorm. You can even carry it with you while you are camping. In addition, there are 5 trendy colors you can choose from. It is on sale for less than $15 today!

