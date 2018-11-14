‘Believe All Women!’ — Trump Jr., Other Conservatives React To Avenatti Arrest

As quickly as the news of celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s Wednesday arrest for alleged felony domestic violence hit the internet, conservatives took to Twitter to react to what they viewed as an obvious double standard.

Let me be clear: I have consistently called on white males like me to step, take responsibility, and be a part of stoping the sexism and bigotry that other white males engage in. It is especially important for them to call out other white males. I make this pt in my speeches. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 25, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. led reactions with a simple link to the original TMZ story along with a wry reference to “Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Avenatti.”

Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence https://t.co/EU5TJlcBJn via @TMZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2018

Conservatives of all stripes latched onto Avenatti’s own seeming admonition during the Kavanaugh hearings that any accuser, especially that of his client Julia Swetnick, should be believed regardless of evidence. As it turns out, a mantra of “Believe All Women” might not be so convenient when it’s yourself who is charged. (RELATED: Avenatti Takes Aim At Grassley, Hits Feinstein By Mistake)

Can’t wait for the scumbag Michael Avenatti to tell us not to believe a woman (his estranged wife no less) after demanded we believe all women’s accusations. His hypocrisy will finally be undeniably revealed. https://t.co/VJKrynkDZL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 14, 2018

Avenatti ~ Believe all women! LAPD ~ sir you’re under arrest for felony domestic assault Avenatti ~ That bitch is lying!!! — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 15, 2018

Wait, accusations without proof can be used to unjustly damage someone’s reputation? Avenatti doesn’t have the best grasp of irony does he? https://t.co/yGSRsNOhNB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 15, 2018

BREAKING NEWS! Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested today for Domestic Abuse! I thought he was a champion for women rights and safety ? **RETWEET if you are not surprised & tag a Democrat, they wanted him to run for office. pic.twitter.com/XdMms8ZElT — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 15, 2018

Conservative news: Michael Avenatti was just arrested for domestic violence. Liberal news: Michael Avenatti just became qualified to become the Attorney General of Minnesota. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2018

Just saw this. Obviously if the woman allegedly involved files charges he can’t contest them because “believe all women.” https://t.co/yiU7Qip6M1 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 14, 2018

So let’s have a chat about the 2020 Dems… – Arrested Michael Avenatti – Corrupt Hillary Clinton – Fake Native American Elizabeth Warren – Spartacus ???????????? — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 15, 2018

The Fast and Furious Michael Avenatti https://t.co/xTu3mI3dkF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 15, 2018

Michael Avenatti says the charges against him are “completely bogus.” I want to give him the benefit of the doubt but I was told #BelieveWomen. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 15, 2018

unlike Brett Kavenaugh, who Avenatti tried to ruin, @MichaelAvenatti will get the due process he is deserved. but sadly, the irony will be lost on him. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 14, 2018

Bad news is because he hit a woman, Avenatti probably won’t be President. Good news is he still has an excellent chance of becoming DNC Co-Chair. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2018

I have always believed in the presumption of innocence but I know Michael Avenatti is not a fan of that principle. Out of respect for his preferences, I will therefore assume that he is guilty as hell. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 15, 2018

I guess CNN only does wall-to-wall coverage on Avenatti when he’s suing innocent people, not when he’s getting arrested for domestic violence. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 15, 2018

Even liberal actress and activist Alyssa Milano condemned Avenatti’s alleged actions as “totally disgusting,” tweeting on Wednesday that she is “disavowing Avenatti.”

Totally disgusting. And before anyone asks me, yes, I’m disavowing Avenatti. I do not care what side he’s on. #Basta https://t.co/sHK1PggVsj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 14, 2018

