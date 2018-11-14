The Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Team Looks Like Amazing. Can They Win It All?

Ladies and gentlemen, the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team looks like they might be the real deal.

Tuesday night, I sat down on my couch with a pizza, some Miller Lite, chips, salsa and prepared to watch Xavier try their best to defeat my beloved Badgers. Now, after the past season, I hadn’t set my expectations sky high. It was heartbreaking and disappointing.

However, it became crystal clear to me during the Xavier game and everything else I’ve seen that this team is for real. They lit up the Musketeers like it was nothing. D’Mitrik Trice, Ethan Happ and Brad Davison combined for 71 points!

Now, a lot of people would probably want to take things easy after only being two games into the season. Well, I’m not most people. I’m David Hookstead, and I’m more than ready to declare Wisconsin officially back after two games. (RELATED: The World Just Feels Right With College Basketball Being Back. Here’s The Reason Why)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 13, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

Hell, I’ll go on record right now and guarantee this team finishes back in the top four of the Big Ten. Do I have a lot of guts? Am I crazy? Who the hell knows for sure, but I do know I love this team and everything I’ve seen out of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 13, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

Watch out, world. We’re coming for scalps, and my guys have already found two of them. Doubt us if you want. We’ll see who is laughing come March. I promise it won’t be our enemies.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter