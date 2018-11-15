Emily Ratajkowski: In 2018, It’s ‘Important’ For Women To Wear ‘A String Bikini On The Beach And At A Protest’

Emily Ratajkowski said that in 2018 it’s “important” for women to be “multi-faceted” by wearing “a string bikini on the beach and at a protest.”

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes,” the 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared during her acceptance speech Wednesday when she was honored with the International Woman of the Year award at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards in Sydney, according to Page Six.

“It’s about being multi-faceted,” she added. “It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach and at a protest.”

The swimsuit model recently made headlines, not for her many barely-there bikini snaps, but for when she was arrested along with comedian Amy Schumer during a protest over then-Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Respect female existence or expect our resistance,” the “Blurred Lines” star tweeted at the time. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Schumer also praised Ratajkowski for “fighting to protect women’s rights” and criticized people for calling out her pal for not “wearing a bra when she got arrested.”

“People are trolling [Ratajkowski] for not wearing a bra while she got arrested. Well for starters I wasn’t wearing a bra either,” Schumer captioned her post on Instagram.”In the ‘what to wear when being detained for 4 hours on an 87 degree day after a 2 hour march’ handbook bras aren’t recommended.”

“Emily sacrificed herself fighting to protect women’s rights to choose what they do with their own bodies,” she added. “How about we show her the same courtesy and direct some of that toxic energy to the people who deserve it.”