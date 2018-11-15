Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit

Your first name

Ivanka Trump turned heads in a gorgeous yellow plaid skirt suit at the Blair House in Washington, D.C. during a discussion about Women’s Economic Empowerment.

Despite the snowy day in D.C., the first daughter looked like a ray of sunshine in the long-sleeved button-up jacket and matching bright yellow skirt that hit just above her knees in a series of snaps she shared Thursday on Instagram from the event.

She captioned the post, “Global engagement is core to advancing #WomensEconomicEmpowerment.

Thank you @StateDept Ambassador Lawler for convening the Diplomatic Corps and promoting an open + enriching dialogue on how we can collectively ensure women’s free and full participation in the global economy.‬” (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Questions Whether Ivanka Is ‘A Girl’ Following Trump’s Ford Comments)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 15, 2018 at 2:17pm PST

On Wednesday, Trump looked terrific in a great white and black dress with a matching cropped white jacket in pictures she shared from a gathering at the Jack Kemp Foundation as she posed alongside “Senator Scott, Sean Parker and the @kempfoundation family discussing how we can empower and uplift distressed urban + rural communities across America through #OpportunityZones!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 14, 2018 at 4:26am PST

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on point and taking a look through her social media account we find numerous examples that prove that fact over and over again.

Here are a few pictures she’s shared that really stood out, including a photo of her wearing a stunning sleeveless pink and black polka dot dress from a state dinner earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 11, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 5, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 24, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT