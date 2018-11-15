The Top-Rated Running Back In The NFL Has Been Revealed, And It’s Not Who You’d Expect

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has taken the spot of top-rated running back in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon is the top running back in the league, which might come as a surprise to many people.

Melvin Gordon is the NFL’s highest graded running back so far this season. pic.twitter.com/BANJdV24JB — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 14, 2018

I’m actually a bit surprised Todd Gurley from the Rams isn’t at the top. Both are having a great year, but all the “experts” seem to think the Rams star is the best back in the league. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

Not so fast, my friends!

For those who don’t know, Pro Football Focus has an insane formula for figuring out these grades that you can check out here. Good luck understanding it. It’s borderline rocket science.

Now, having said all of that, I love Gordon being at the top of this list. The man is a freak with the football, and has been that way since his days at Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon (@iammelvingordoniii) on Nov 7, 2018 at 4:16pm PST

As a Wisconsin man myself, I want nothing for the best for Gordon. He’s one of the chillest guys in the NFL, plays his heart out on the field, has fought through injuries and is a great football player.

All the haters can now jump into my comments and tell me I don’t know what the hell I’m talking about. Have at it!

