Acosta Thanks Colleagues, Judge After WH Ordered To Return His Pass: ‘Let’s Go Back To Work’

CNN’s Jim Acosta thanked his colleagues and the judge who ordered the White House to — at least temporarily — return his hard pass on Friday and restore his regular access to daily press briefings.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues in the press who have supported us this week,” Acosta told reporters as he left the courtroom. “And I want to thank the judge for the decision he made today. And — let’s go back to work!” (RELATED: Senator Jeff Flake Cheers On Embattled CNN’s Acosta)

CNN also offered a statement on the ruling, saying, “We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days. Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press.”

Acosta was allowed to return to the White House immediately following the ruling. (RELATED: White House Reacts To Jim Acosta Court Ruling)

His return may be temporary, however, because in Friday’s ruling, the judge also provided a roadmap for the White House to follow in order to revoke any reporter’s hard pass without pushback from the court.

The court ruled in Acosta’s favor based on the argument that his Fifth Amendment rights were violated — saying that the White House did not allow Acosta due process.

The court also made it clear that no reporter had “an absolute First Amendment Right to access the White House.” As such, the court’s ruling opened the door for the White House to revoke any reporter’s hard pass provided due process was granted.

