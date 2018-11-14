Senator Jeff Flake Cheers On Embattled CNN’s Jim Acosta

Lame duck Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announced his support for CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta at the end of his speech during the congressional correspondent dinner on Wednesday night.

Jeff Flake at Congressional Correspondents’ Dinner tonight: “Go get ’em @Acosta !l pic.twitter.com/B4iMCd8jqb — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 15, 2018

“And I’ve enjoyed well almost every minute of it. The work you do here is more important than ever and you do it well. Please keep doing it. And lastly, and most sincerely, go get ‘em Acosta,” he said.

Acosta had his press credentials revoked last week after his most recent spat with President Donald Trump during the president’s post-midterm election press conference. He and CNN have since retaliated by filing a lawsuit against Trump, John Kelly, Bill Shine, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Secret Service, Secret Service Director Randolph Alles and a specific unnamed Secret Service agent in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (RELATED: Trump Goes Off On Acosta, Who Refused To Hand Mic To Female Staffer)

“Go get ‘em Acosta, don’t back down” — Flake to @Acosta — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 15, 2018

The theatrics began when Acosta challenged the president regarding his rhetoric on the migrant caravan. Trump shut him down and asked him to sit down. Acosta refused and continued asking questions. The president retaliated by verbally attacking both Acosta and CNN. As this was going on, a White House intern approached Acosta and tried to take the microphone from him, but he refused. (RELATED: Trump Accuses Reporter Of Asking ‘Racist’ Question)

Flake’s show of support for Acosta comes the same day he ruffled party leadership on the Senate floor. He demanded the Senate protect the special counsel and when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined, Flake announced he wouldn’t vote to advance any judicial nominees.

He stated, “I have informed the majority leader I will not vote to advance any of the 21 judicial nominees pending in the Judiciary Committee or vote to confirm the 32 judges awaiting confirmation on the Senate floor until … [the bill] is brought to the full Senate for a vote.” (RELATED: Trump Taps Indian Daughter Of Immigrants For Kavanaugh’s Seat On The D.C. Circuit)

