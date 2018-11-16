Buy A Good Night’s Sleep With This Deal On Memory Foam Pillows

You can’t buy a good night’s sleep. But you can buy items conducive to a good night’s sleep. That’s what these hypoallergenic memory foam pillows are. Featuring covers made from 60 percent polyester and 40 percent rayon derived from bamboo, these pillows are ergonomic to prevent neck and back pain. You can even add or remove foam to adjust to your sleeping needs.

As part of Black Friday Deals Week, both the queen- and king-sized versions of these pillows are 30 percent off. That brings their prices down to $28 and $35, respectively.

TRANZZQUIL Hypoallergenic Bed Pillows for Sleeping, Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Dust Mite Resistant Bamboo Cover, Adjustable Loft for Back and Side Sleeper on sale from $27.99 to $34.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.