Sarah Sanders Issues A Warning Of Things To Come If ‘Reporters Like Acosta Can’t Be Adults’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders discussed Jim Acosta’s court-sanctioned return to the press corps — and what might happen if the CNN correspondent disrupts future briefings — with her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, during a unique Fox News Friday night interview.

WATCH:

Huckabee, filling in for Fox News host Sean Hannity, opened the subject by asking about new White House press corps standards that were going to be implemented in response to Friday’s court order reinstating Acosta’s press credentials.

“We support a free press, but freedom of the press doesn’t mean freedom to be disruptive, freedom to be rude, freedom to interrupt and impede the ability of colleagues from actually being able to do their jobs, as well as White House staff being able to do theirs,” Sanders responded.

The White House press secretary added that they expected to “see a response” from CNN to a letter they sent laying out some of Acosta’s mistakes during the infamous November 7 press conference. (RELATED: Sanders Hits Back Hard When Acosta Asks If She Has The ‘Guts’ To Call Press ‘Enemy Of The People’)

“The judge I think was actually very clear that the White House has the ability to say, you can’t come in. You don’t have — freedom of the press doesn’t mean freedom into the White House,” she said. “And he said there has to be due process. And so that’s what we’re doing and we’ll see what happens from there.”

Sanders pointed out that CNN actually has over 50 other “hard pass holders,” among the top three of all networks.

“So the idea that they aren’t able to get information they need from the White House is frankly laughable.”

“I think there are some just standard practices,” she added later. “Look, I think the very basic minimum is that if certain reporters like Jim Acosta can’t be adults, then CNN needs to send somebody in there who can be.”

