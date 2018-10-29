Sanders Hits Back Hard When Acosta Asks If She Has The ‘Guts’ To Call Press ‘Enemy Of The People’

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked multiple times if Sarah Sanders had the “guts” to call news outlets and journalists “the enemy of the people” Monday during the White House press briefing.

The question comes after Trump tweeted Monday morning calling “The Fake News Media” the true “Enemy of the People.”

Trump tweeted:

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!

In response to the comment from the president, Acosta asked, “Shouldn’t you reserve the term ‘enemy for people’ for those who are actually the enemy of the United States rather than journalists?”

Sanders said bluntly, “The president is not referencing all media. He’s talking about the growing amount of fake news that exists in the country. The president’s calling that out.”

Acosta asked a follow-up, saying, “Can you state for the record which outlets that you and the president regard as the enemy of the people?”

Sanders said “I’m not gonna walk through a list. I think those individuals probably know who they are.”

Acosta wondered if CNN was part of the ‘enemy of the people’ list, asking, “Would that include my outlet, which received bombs last week?”

Sanders said, “I don’t think it’s necessary … to make a broad generalization of a full outlet. At times, there are individuals the president would be referencing.”

“Shouldn’t you have the guts, Sarah,” Acosta asked, “to state which outlets, which journalists are the enemy of the people?”

Sanders shut down the line of questioning, saying:

I think it’s irresponsible of a news organization like yours to blame responsibility of a pipe bomb that was not sent by the president, not just blame the president, but blame members of his administration, for those heinous acts. I think that is outrageous. I think it’s irresponsible.

