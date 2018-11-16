Wendy’s To Give Away Free Burgers For National Fast Food Day

National Fast Food Day is here, and Wendy’s is offering customers a week-long deal to celebrate.

Wendy’s is giving away free junior bacon cheeseburgers to its customers for the next week with the purchase of another item from the menu using its app. (RELATED: America’s Fast Food Burger Establishments Are Giving IHOP A Swirly)

The fast-food chain is allowing customers to use this option once a day for the next week, according to a spokesperson.

Fast-food restaurants such as Wendy’s typically go to lengths to appeal to low-income customers. The famous drive-through restaurant is known for their meal deals, also known as “Bundle deals,” where customers can pick four items (typically a burger, chicken nuggets, french fries, and a beverage) for just $4.

Other fast-food chains also regularly promote deals, such as Burger King, which offer’s deals such as “2 for $6 mix and match,” and $1 ten piece chicken nuggets or Taco Bell’s dollar menu.