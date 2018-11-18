Trump Knocks Nielsen As Exit Rumors Swirl

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump criticized his Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during an interview on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace.

Trump tempered his criticism of Nielsen at the beginning of his answer, noting, “she’s very smart. I want her to get much tougher and we’ll see what happens there. But I want to be extremely tough … I like her very much, I respect her very much, I’d like her to be much tougher on the border — much tougher, period.”

The president continued that there is a “chance” he could retain Nielsen in her position, but also told Wallace that it was normal to have people come in and out of government.

“That’s what happens in government—you leave. You make a name, you go. The people that have left have done very well,” he said.

Reports of  Nielsen’s possible departure circulated Tuesday. Sources familiar with the process told TheDC Tuesday they expect Nielsen to depart the administration in the coming weeks and that replacements were already being actively considered. (RELATED: Kelly Sees ‘Concerted Effort’ To Oust Him As Nielsen Likely Headed For Exit)

Trump himself told TheDC in an exclusive Oval Office interview Wednesday that he would be making a decision on Nielsen’s future “shortly.”

