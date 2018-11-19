Chrissy Teigen Was Asked If She Has Any Dirt To Spill About Meghan Markle Form Their Modeling Days. Here’s What She Said

Former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen used to know Meghan Markle quite well — and now she’s spilling the details.

Teigen, who is now married to singer John Legend, used to work with Markle on the hit NBC game show “Deal Or No Deal.” Both were models around the same time and just starting out in the entertainment industry. (RELATED: See Why Chrissy Teigen Felt ‘Insecure’ About Her Post-Baby Body [PHOTOS])

Here’s Meghan Markle:

Meghan Markle was once a glamorous assistant on US Deal or No Deal https://t.co/N8kOfxIDWb pic.twitter.com/2SzvLz6SB1 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 23, 2016

If Meghan Markle can go from being a Deal or No Deal briefcase girl to an actual princess, I can find the willpower not to wear sweats all 7 days this week. pic.twitter.com/177AWnRpTt — Kaitlin Allen (@KaitNAllen) November 28, 2017

And here’s Chrissy Teigen, around the same time:

Chrissy Teigen Says Duchess Meghan Was ‘Lovely’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’ https://t.co/DMBHhSFeEm pic.twitter.com/l55V2YPviX — Felix egbo (@xdom718) November 18, 2018

Teigen told the Sunday edition of The Daily Mail that she “especially” enjoyed her time with the now-Duchess Of Sussex.

“I am especially a fan of Meghan. I was on ‘Deal or No Deal’ with her, and she was lovely,” she revealed, adding, “Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt. She’s gorgeous.'”

This isn’t the first time Chrissy Teigen has stood up for Markle. Back in July, Teigen commented on Markle’s rocky relationship with her father, who’s been accused of using her for fame.

“This guy … this guy sucks. What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing,” she wrote.

this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

Chrissy Teigen … officially a good friend.

