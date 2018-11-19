WATCH: Highlights From LeBron James’ Epic 51-Point Performance

Los Angeles Lakers’ forward LeBron James scored 51 points against his former team Sunday night as the Lakers thrashed the Miami Heat by a score of 113-97.

This was James’ first win in Miami since he bolted from the Heat in 2014. The Cleveland Cavaliers were 0-7 in Miami during James’ second stint with the team. (RELATED: LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Wearing Kaepernick Shirt. What Is He Thinking?)

LeBron James puts up a season-high 51 PTS (19-31 FGM) in the @Lakers road W in Miami! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8GJ5KRdBJ9 — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2018



Now in his 16th season, LeBron is just the second player to score 50 or more points past his 15th season in the NBA. The only other player to accomplish this feat was Kobe Bryant, who scored 60 points in the final game of his career in 2016.

Even at 33 years old, LeBron is still at the top of his game, yet another argument for his status as the greatest player of all time.

The Los Angeles Lakers are now 9-7, their best start to a season since 2011.