White People Who Vote For Republicans Are Racist, And Other Lies Liberals Tell

On today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we call out the political left for tossing around the charge of racism every time they don’t get their way. It’s the go-to for Democrats and pundits when they lose, but now they’re using it when they win, too. Is calling everyone who doesn’t fall in lockstep with their agenda a racist smart politics or desperation? Either way, it’s hurting people’s lives and we explain it on the show.

Democrats cry racism as easily as they breathe. When they lose, when they win, it’s second nature to them. But is it true? No, it is not.

There are are fewer members of the KKK, for example, than there are attendees at a WNBA game, for example. In 1920, the KKK had a membership of 4 million, about 3.9 percent of the population, today it’s 6,500. In a nation of 330 million people, that’s a rounding error. But to hear liberals talk you’d think there was a klansman behind every tree.

The reason for this is control — a scared people are easier to control. People who aren’t scared, who recognize the incredible progress we’ve made in ridding the ourselves of racism, are more likely to ask questions like, “Why, after electing Democrats for generations to ‘protect’ us from this problem, haven’t things gotten any better after we’ve decimated the problem?” And the left can’t have that.

So you end up with a discussion on CNN about how voting for Donald Trump makes you a racist. They literally have to redefine what constitutes racism down to something irrelevant in order to keep their lies alive. We have the audio and the discussion no one not the left, and no one in the media is willing to have.

