Inside The Impassioned Catholic Protest Against The Bishops

Catholic faithful stood in protest against the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore on Nov. 13.

The Daily Caller News Foundation covered the protest and rally against the inaction of the bishops. Protesters are upset at the refusal of the bishops to demand the Vatican release records on former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, as well as ensure U.S. bishops are held accountable for knowledge of abusive clergy. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)

