University Of Nebraska Will Pay First Vice Chancellor For Diversity And Inclusion $250,000

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced eits first vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, who will earn about $250,000 per year, the school said Monday.

Marco Barker was named to the new position Monday and will start April 1, according to the Omaha World-Herald on Tuesday. He is set to earn $250,000 for the diversity position, Nebraska spokeswoman Leslie Reed confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Diversity officers, which can include some variation of a chancellor, provost, or dean, earn on average around $175,000 per year, according to Campus Reform.

Meanwhile, the median salary for physicians and surgeons’ is equal to or greater than $208,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Barker will lead the university’s diversity office to help “shape the policies, protocols and practices needed to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in recruitment, retention, education and research efforts across the university,” Nebraska’s website said.

“The vice chancellor reports to the executive vice chancellor/chief academic officer and serves on the chancellor’s cabinet, reporting progress on annual metrics on diversity and inclusion to the chancellor,” the school added.

Barker previously worked in other diversity roles at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Louisiana State University and Westminster College in Utah. He will also serve as an associate professor of practice appointment in educational administration, according to Nebraska’s website.

Reed said the associate professor of practice post is an “unpaid position.”

“It’s basically to enable him to utilize his expertise in this field and would enable him to supervise masters theses or supervise undergraduate research or maybe teach a class on occasion,” Reed said.

Minority students made up 14.3 percent of the university’s population in Fall 2017, the World-Herald previously reported.

State Sen. Steve Erdman was critical of the university hiring another diversity administrator in a July 20 column posted on his official website. He said that adding a new diversity official will lead to less qualified faculty getting hired in the future for the sake of diversity.

Erdman also said the “University of Nebraska continues to complain about their lack of state funding.” (RELATED: Performing Arts School Can’t Hold Auditions Anymore Because Of Diversity Plan)

“The addition of a Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion also means that every word spoken by White Christian conservative males at the school will be excruciatingly scrutinized against the backdrop of the new Vice Chancellor’s extremist progressive worldview,” Erdman wrote.

“For instance, any student who dares to suggest that marriage should be defined as the union between a man and a woman will quickly find himself being beaten down by a torrent of LGBTQ complaints followed by psycho-analysis and reprogramming,” he continued. “If the student doesn’t understand the underlying reasons for his stereo-typical beliefs, one will be provided for him.”

