The Graphic Details Of Washington Redskins QB’s Injury Just Keep Getting Worse

David Hookstead | Reporter

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith’s leg injury is a lot worse than a simple break.

Smith broke his tibia and fibula Sunday against the Houston Texans Sunday. As somebody who was in the stadium, I think we all knew it was bad, but the details just keep getting worse. (RELATED: NFL Star QB Destroys His Knee In Gruesome Injury. The Video Will Make You Sick)

Now, it’s been revealed the bone broke through Smith’s skin, which would make it one of the most disgusting injuries in recent major sports memory.

I really do hope Smith is able to recover, but I wouldn’t hold your breath with the expectation to see him play again. He’s in his 30s, he’s made a ton of money, his body just continues to get beat up, and now he’s suffered one of the worst sports injuries I’ve ever seen.

He’s not 18 years old anymore when the body can recover much quicker. He’s a man in his mid-30s. It’s just not the same.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New beginnings, adventures and friendships. The Smiths are headed to Washington #HTTR

A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on

He’s made over $200 million, and still has a lot more coming his way in guaranteed cash. If I were him, I’d take a very long hard look at just hanging it up.

Enjoy your life, enjoy your family, enjoy your money, and live life without getting banged up even more.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : alex smith national football league washington redskins
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller