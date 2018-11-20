The Graphic Details Of Washington Redskins QB’s Injury Just Keep Getting Worse

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith’s leg injury is a lot worse than a simple break.

Smith broke his tibia and fibula Sunday against the Houston Texans Sunday. As somebody who was in the stadium, I think we all knew it was bad, but the details just keep getting worse. (RELATED: NFL Star QB Destroys His Knee In Gruesome Injury. The Video Will Make You Sick)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Now, it’s been revealed the bone broke through Smith’s skin, which would make it one of the most disgusting injuries in recent major sports memory.

Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture – meaning the bone broke through his skin, per source. Trauma surgeons discovered Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg – defined as a long bone broken by a rotational force. Smith, 34, faces a lengthy rehab process to try to return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2018

I really do hope Smith is able to recover, but I wouldn’t hold your breath with the expectation to see him play again. He’s in his 30s, he’s made a ton of money, his body just continues to get beat up, and now he’s suffered one of the worst sports injuries I’ve ever seen.

He’s not 18 years old anymore when the body can recover much quicker. He’s a man in his mid-30s. It’s just not the same.

He’s made over $200 million, and still has a lot more coming his way in guaranteed cash. If I were him, I’d take a very long hard look at just hanging it up.

Enjoy your life, enjoy your family, enjoy your money, and live life without getting banged up even more.

