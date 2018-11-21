Here Is Ocasio-Cortez’s First Week In Washington Report Card

The youngest woman ever elected to Congress, 29-year-old New York Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is engaging her base by capturing the excitement of serving in Congress on her phone.

Check out this video compilation of her first week in Washington, where she explains her reasons for not being sold on the Democratic group opposing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, including that there were too many males and not enough people of color.

“There’s few very ideological diversity. It’s not like they’re progressives that are signing on. It’s not like you have a broad-base collation. My main concern was that there was no vision, no common values, no goal that is really articulated in this letter, aside from we need to change,” Ocasio-Cortez said. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.