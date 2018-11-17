Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

“If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday to The Daily Caller in his case for voter ID laws. Is this true?

A DC reporter went to see if she would need a photo ID to cash a check, buy medicine, rent a hotel room and purchase liquor and cigarettes. Watch to find out what happened when she purchased cereal. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)

